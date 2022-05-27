MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 33 Alabama pastors are on the Southern Baptist Church’s alleged sex abuse list. Three of them worked in Mobile or Baldwin County.

On Thursday, May 26, the Southern Baptist Convention’s executive committee released a list of pastors and church members accused of sexual abuse that had been kept a secret for years, according to The Hill. In a joint statement made by the interim president and CEO of the SBC executive committee, Willie McLaurin, and chairman of the executive committee, Rolland Slade, they said, “This list is being made public for the first time as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention. Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse.”

Two pastors on that list previously worked at churches in the Mobile area. Another pastor worked in Spanish Fort.

Henry Hobson, a previous pastor of Moffett Road Baptist Church, admitted in 1993 to abusing a 14-year-old girl in 1991. Attorneys reached an agreement just before the civil case went to trial.

A former youth pastor at Parkway Assembly of God in Mobile, Marshal Seymore, faced charges of unlawful sexual activity and three counts of using a child in sexual performance in 2007. Seymore plead guilty to third-degree assault in lieu of the second-degree sexual assault charge The alleged victims were between the ages of 15 and 17-years-old and were all boys. In 1999, Seymore moved to Lakeland, Fla. and began volunteering as a youth minister at FBC at the Mall.

Walter Jay Bowen was arrested for sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 in 2010. Bowen was a former minister of music at FBC in Spanish Fort, Ala. and was the owner and personality of a radio station in the area. He was sentenced to ten years in prison due to a plea agreement that dropped his second sexual abuse case which also involved a child younger than 12-years-old.

The SBC will be hosting its annual meeting on June 14-15 in Anaheim, Calif., where it is expected they will discuss the investigation report.