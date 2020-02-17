South Alabama’s Mitchell Center announces Las Vegas renown tribute show to Michael Jackson “MJ Live”

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mitchell Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama is proud to announce “MJ Live” — the nation’s No. 1 tribute show to the King of Pop — will be performing on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 8 p.m. (CDT).

Doors for the event will open at 7 p.m.

“MJ Live” dazzles audiences across the country performing Jackson’s trademark moves and acclaimed songs; “Beat It”, “Billie Jean”, “Bad”, and “Thriller” that continue to transcend generations. The show has maintained residency at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, bringing it notoriety as the best tribute to Michael Jackson.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.mitchellcenter.com, by telephone (251) 460-6047 or by visiting the Mitchell Center Box Office located at the South entrance of the Mitchell Center.

Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

University of South Alabama faculty/staff and Jaguar season ticket holders and donors have a window of priority purchase beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Thursday, Feb. 20.

Sale to the general public begins on Friday, Feb. 21.

The University of South Alabama Mitchell Center, opened in October 1999, is a multi-purpose venue located in beautiful Mobile, Alabama.

The Mitchell Center hosts a wide variety of campus events from South Alabama Basketball to University Commencement as well as countless other community-engaging concerts, exhibitions, and festivals.

For more information contact:

Victor Cohen, Mitchell Center Arena Manager

(251) 461-1643

vcohen@southalabama.edu

