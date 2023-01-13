MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of South Alabama cheerleading is competing in the UCA College Nationals at the Walt Disney World Resort for the first time ever, according to a Facebook post from South Alabama Cheerleading.

“J-hands up for making history at UCA College Nationals,” reads the post. “For the 1st time we will compete in game day finals, division IA all-girl!”

According to the UCA College Nationals website, South will perform at 8 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 14. for the cheerleading and dance team semi-final national championship competition.

There finals are on Sunday, Jan. 15. Final awards will start at 8:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

You can cheer on the Jaguar cheerleaders and watch them live.