MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — A son of a Jackson County, Miss. man pulled the ultimate prank on his dad with a billboard on Highway 63 in Moss Point, prompting people to send the dad a happy birthday text.

Tim Spiriti said this is part of an ongoing prank between him and his father.

Spiriti’s dad’s birthday is on July 30, but that hasn’t stopped people from wishing him a happy ‘early’ birthday.

Tim said he’s eyeballed the possibility of putting up a billboard as a prank, and he finally pulled it off.

The sign went up in the morning on July 13.