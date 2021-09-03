So long traffic jams – Midtown “Foo” to be remodeled

Cars waiting to turn into Foosackly’s back up onto Airport Blvd in Midtown Mobile

Owner hopes redesign will keep backed-up drive thru lane traffic off busy Airport Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — You can’t fight the Foo’s traffic… and soon you won’t have to.

One of Midtown Mobile’s biggest traffic issues could soon be alleviated with the redesign of the Foosackly’s restaurant.

Overflow from the restaurant’s drive thru routinely backs up into Airport Boulevard across from Public Safety Memorial Park, slowing traffic and creating potential accidents on the busy stretch of road.

“We get plenty of complaints, phone calls, people honking horns,” said Will Fusaiotti, owner of Foosackly’s.

The Midtown “Foo” will close after Friday night and will undergo a redesign that will likely make the location a drive thru only restaurant with an additional drive thru lane, outside employees taking orders, and a repositioned drive thru window.

“It’s been a fortunate problem to have, but we’ve outgrown this location,” said Will Fusaiotti. “We’re going to remodel, fix the parking lot, and hopefully keep cars off Airport Blvd.”

The Midtown restaurant opened in 2003 as Foosackly’s first stand alone location. Fusaiotti estimates about 700 to 800 cars daily go through the drive thru lane.

Fusaiotti says the renovation should take two month minimum to complete. The store’s 25 employees will be disbursed to other Foosackly’s restaurants in the area.