So Alabama! Woman’s Conecuh pull-apart stuffing a holiday hit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Stuffing recipes are nothing new, but a pull-apart stuffing including Conecuh sausage is something a little more unique.

WKRG News 5 found a recipe for this on the Conecuh Sausage Fan Club Facebook Page. Amy Baker Shatzer shared pictures and the recipe, which has been modified to include Conecuh seasoning. She says the dish was the star of her Thanksgiving.

To take the Conecuh-factor up a notch, add three pieces of the world-famous sausage to the mix.

Here’s the recipe:

3/4 cup of unsalted butter

2 cups chopped onion (1 large onion)

2 cups sliced celery (2 large stalks)

1 cup chopped apple

3 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary or tarragon

3 tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, basil, or sage

1 tsp. poultry seasoning (The woman we spoke to used Conecuh poultry seasoning)

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 16.3-oz. pkg. refrigerated biscuits, separated and cut into quarters

Preheat the oven to 325. Butter or grease a 10-inch fluted tube pan. In an extra-large skillet, melt butter over medium. Cook onion, celery, and apple in butter for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Stir in fresh herbs, poultry seasoning, and 1/2 tsp. of salt and black pepper. Cook and stir. Transfer vegetable mixture to a large bowl and let sit for 15 minutes. Add cut-up biscuits. Toss to coat evenly. Spoon the biscuit mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for about an hour, or until golden, and the internal temperature is 160. Let cool for 10 minutes. This recipe serves 12.