Snapper Season: For-hire vs. private

We are out here catching snapper and we want to tell you a little bit about the difference between private sector and charter boat sector for this coming snapper season.
There’s basically two groups. You’ve got your private, recreational sector and then you’ve got the charter-for-fire sector, that’s the charter boats and people like that. We get to fish seven days a week, with a 61 day season, so you know, we are open every day of the week.
Now the private sector only gets to fish Friday, Saturday and Sunday because it’s an Alabama law and so that’s what they’re saying, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and that’s for the small boats okay, not the charter-for-hire sector. So we get to fish seven days a week, we are federally registered vessels and all that so you know, we have the full section of the red snapper season, 61, 62 days, all the way through August 1st at midnight and so you know we’re seven days a week and for a couple of years now it’s been kind of misunderstood and a little confused and we’d sure like to get that out there to people to let us know, you know, we’re open all the time. You know, give us a call, let us get you registered up, get on one of the walk-ons, we do a four or six hour trip. The six hour is a professional where we go out and catch lots of good fish. The four hour trip is an introduction into bottom fishing, you know, it’s for the beginners basically. But it’s very, very affordable. Even the 6 hour trip’s a hundred dollars a head, very affordable so, you know, we create memories for life and it’s family fun.
Remember folks, charter boat season is totally different than the private sector season for snapper.