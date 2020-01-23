Smart thermometers detecting early cases of flu in Atmore school

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new smart thermometer is becoming a game changer in Atmore.

“It’s important. My daughter she knows how to work it. When she gets home she brings it in there and checks her fever. It also keeps a history,” said Karean Reynolds who has a child attending Escambia County Middle School.

Parents and students are learning how to use the new tool to help fight the flu at Escambia County Middle School.

“If your temperature is high it will tell you if you need to go to the doctor or to the emergency room,” said a student.

1400 schools nationwide are participating in this new program. It allows parents to monitor illnesses through an app on their phone. School nurses can also see what’s happening at home before students bring the flu to the classroom.

“It’s been very helpful this year. I get messages through the app saying that a child’s temperature has been checked and they have a 101.4. It just keeps me in tune to what’s going on at home with the kids as well,” said Nurse Alice Stewart.

Best of all, every parent who has a child attending the school will receive a free thermometer.

“It just gives mom and dad a clue to stay on top of things,” said Nurse Stewart.

It’s called the FLUency program and is developed by Kensa, a company specializing in smart thermometers.

LATEST STORIES: