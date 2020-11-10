‘Skanska Fix Your Mess’ message flies over Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A banner plane was spotted Tuesday afternoon carrying behind it the words that many frustrated drivers probably find themselves saying every day.

Levin Papantonio hired a pilot with Boomer Aviation to fly the message “Skanska Fix Your Mess” over Santa Rosa County. The mess happened when Skanska’s barges crashed into the Pensacola Bay Bridge during Hurricane Sally. The bridge has been shut down since then, almost two months, causing everyone to sit in traffic on the Garcon Point Bridge as they try to get between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

Levin Papantonio plans to bring legal action against Skanska on behalf of business owners suffering financial hardship from the bridge being closed.

Tuesday was the third day the banner plane has flown over Northwest Florida. The banner will fly a couple more times on Thursday in the morning and in the afternoon over Interstate 10 at Avalon Blvd. and all the way down to Highway 98.

