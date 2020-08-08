Six weeks into Pensacola mask mandate, only two warnings given

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday marks six weeks since Mayor Grover Robinson ordered a mask mandate inside businesses within city limits, and so far, police say they have not issued any citations and they’ve only given two trespass warnings to those who refused to leave private property.

Most people News 5 spoke to in the downtown area Friday were in support of the mandate including Jana Hoggle who is from Lillian.

“It keeps everybody safe and it makes me feel safer knowing that everybody’s got a mask,” Hoggle said. “Originally, we might have a mask on but we’d go in a place and 90 percent of the people didn’t.”

Since June 26, masks have been required for everyone going into a business within city limits.

“There are so many people against it with all of their stupid reasons,” Emily Dillons said. “It’s like wearing a seat belt or wearing a motorcycle helmet. It used to be the same thing back then…is it really that big of an inconvenience to try and not get people sick?”

Escambia County has voted on a mandate twice and both times failed including Thursday night.

Most people who spoke against a mandate at that meeting said the government shouldn’t be telling them what to do.

“As somebody who can’t wear one for a medical reason and another reason I’m just not going to… Not going to be told what to do with my body,” a man speaking at the meeting said.

Private businesses have the right to refuse service to anyone, then if a customer refuses to leave, that’s when the police would get involved.

LATEST STORIES