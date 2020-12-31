Six, minor included, charged in suspected drug-related shooting in Jackson County, Miss.

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) — Six people, including a 16-year-old, were charged in a suspected drug-related shooting that led to another teen’s injury on the morning of December 21st, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).
The suspects involved are as follow:
- Dequantae Gillett, 20 years old, Moss Ocean Springs
- Tykell Hollins, 18 years old, Moss Point
- Derrell Lett, 18 years old, Gautier
- Xavier Mitchell, 19 years old, Moss Point
- Trevor Barron, 18 years old, Moss Point
- Davionne Barnes, 16 years old, Moss Point
Sheriff Mike Ezell says the shooting happened on Jim Ramsey Road. Deputies say the 17-year-old victim was shot in the head and treated at a Mobile hospital.
JCSO say all suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Barnes will be charged as an adult.
They are jailed in the Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond each say JCSO.
