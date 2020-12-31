Six, minor included, charged in suspected drug-related shooting in Jackson County, Miss.

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) — Six people, including a 16-year-old, were charged in a suspected drug-related shooting that led to another teen’s injury on the morning of December 21st, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

The suspects involved are as follow:

Dequantae Gillett, 20 years old, Moss Ocean Springs

Tykell Hollins, 18 years old, Moss Point

Derrell Lett, 18 years old, Gautier

Xavier Mitchell, 19 years old, Moss Point

Trevor Barron, 18 years old, Moss Point

Davionne Barnes, 16 years old, Moss Point

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the shooting happened on Jim Ramsey Road. Deputies say the 17-year-old victim was shot in the head and treated at a Mobile hospital.

JCSO say all suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Barnes will be charged as an adult.

They are jailed in the Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond each say JCSO.

LATEST STORIES: