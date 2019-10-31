Sister Mary Donaldson passes away at 111-years-old

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) — Sister Mary Aidan Donaldson, a native of Newry County Down, Northern Ireland, died October 25th, at the age of 111. Sister of Mercy for 92, gaining the distinction as being the eldest Sister of Mercy in the world. her ministry during her active life was teaching and administration in schools in Baltimore, MD, Bessemer, Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile, AL, as well as Pensacola, FL. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Monday, November 4th at 11am. Visitation for SIster Donaldson is at 3pm to 5pm this Sunday.
