Sister Mary Donaldson passes away at 111-years-old

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) -- Arguably one of the most haunted places on the Gulf Coast and even the state of Alabama sits at the end of the Fort Morgan peninsula. The historic fort has been the site of much bloodshed from the War of 1812 to World War II and many believe the souls of those who perished there are still around.

Step back in time. It's easy to do at Fort Morgan where the walls, the battlefields are all steeped in history and something else, "There is plenty of blood that was spent here in the fort." That blood fuels tours through the dark passageways of the fort where the lives of those lost are remembered.