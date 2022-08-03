An employee and member drive took place last month with 11 electric cooperatives across the state.

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Singing River Electric donated nearly 100 jars of peanut butter to Mississippi food pantries this week.

An employee and member drive took place last month with 11 electric cooperatives across the state, according to a news release. Donations in southeast Mississippi were distributed to Love Thy Neighbor in Lucedale, Turner-Duvall Retirement Village and Food Pantry in Leakesville and Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula.

“This peanut butter is so needed for our community, thank you,” said John Langston of Love Thy Neighbor. “And you got the big jars—that’s going to cause some smiling faces!”

The cooperatives partnered with Extra Table to collect peanut butter for the Everyone Eats program. The statewide non-profit provides food for 57 food pantries across Mississippi. Cooperative Energy also provided resources to fund 350,000 meals through Extra Table in July, the release said.

“Peanut butter is a shelf-stable protein provider that feeds countless people,” said Singing River Electric General Manager and CEO Brian Hughey. “With peanut butter now returning to store shelves after the recall, this drive and the donations to help people in our service area came at the right time.”

Love Thy Neighbor opens its food pantry the last Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m. It is also available during a free meal every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Wayne Lee’s shopping center.