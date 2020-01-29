Silvers to start in Seattle in new XFL

Several other Mobile area natives will play in the league that debuts next week

Former Gulf Shores High School star Brandon Silvers has been named starting quarterback of the Seattle Dragons in the new XFL. The league debuts next week.

Dragons coach Jim Zorn announced the decision to start Silvers as the XFL teams finalized their rosters. Since setting numerous records at Troy, Silvers has had a nomadic existence. He got a quick look from the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2018 as an undrafted rookie. He resurrected his career last year in the now defunct Alliance of American Football, starting two games for the Memphis Express, passing for 799 yards and four TD’s. Silvers was signed by the New York Jets in April, but was waived following mini camp, in May.

Several other Mobile area players have also made XFL rosters:

Sammie Coates – WR, Houston Roughnecks

The Leroy High alum and former Auburn star played 12 games for the Houston Texans in 2018. He signed with Kansas City in February, 2019 but was released by the Chiefs in May. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 and 2016 and for the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

Quinterrius Eatmon – Guard, Seattle Dragons

The former Vigor star was cut by the Oakland Raiders in 2015 and the Carolina Panthers in 2018. In between, he played two games for Hamilton in the CFL. Eatmon played collegiately at South Florida.

Matt McCants – Tackle, St. Louis Battlehawks

McCants has played with the Bears, Browns, and Raiders in the NFL and with the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football last year. McCants played tuba in the Williamson High School band before joining the football team in his senior year and ultimately earning a scholarship to UAB.

Tre Williams – LB, Los Angeles Wildcats

The St. Paul’s and Auburn star signed a free agent deal with the New York Jets following the 2018 NFL Draft but was released due to a neck injury. He was signed by the Lions in February, 2019 but was released in May and subsequently suspended for two games by the NFL for an undisclosed violation.

Former Murphy and Minnesota wide receiver and kick-returner K.J. Maye was among the final cuts of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers. Maye was a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad in 2016. He’s also been in training camp with the New York Giants (2016) and the New England Patriots (2017, 2018), as well as the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos (2017).

