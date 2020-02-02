SILENT HEROES: Two men rescue pelican with fish hook stuck in bill

Two men help pelican with fish hook stuck in its bill

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dee Dee Robinson, a News 5 viewer, shared this heartwarming story with us today.

She was with her family at Pelican Point in Fairhope when she came across a pelican in distress with a fish hook stuck in its bill. As she tried to get closer, the pelican slammed its beak against the ground.

Robinson explains, “I didn’t really know what to do except talk to it and keep it calm.”

Luckily two men drove by and told Robinson to keep the bird there and that they would help. These anonymous heroes told Robinson that this happens pretty often and they knew what to do. In no time, the two men had the hook out of the pelican’s bill, and the bird was happily free dunking his beak in the water immediately.

Robinson says that the men also gave her tips for next time she comes across this.

“They told me to hold their wings down and head steady to pull the hook out. They didn’t use a knife or anything sharp probably to avoid hurting it more. They said to be aware of the tip of their beaks that it’s really the only sharp part.”

Dee Dee Robinson says that she is very thankful for these awesome people! The two men kept the fish hook as payment.