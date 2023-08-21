MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Monroeville Police Department is investigating after a fight ends with gunshots Saturday night.

According to Monroeville PD, officers responded to a shell gas station on S. Alabama Ave. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Video sent to WKRG News 5 shows several people involved in a fight with approximately a dozen shots fired moments later. This took place in the parking lot near the road, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Investigators tell us they’re working to identify the people seen in the video. If you have any information that could help police you’re asked to give them a call.