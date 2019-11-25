Shop local: Gov. Ivey proclaims November 30 as Small Business Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the 10th year for ‘Small Business Saturday’. A day aimed to kick off the holiday shopping season while promoting local businesses in Alabama.

“Small businesses continue to serve as the backbone of Alabama’s economy, as well as a staple to the character and charm that make our state so special to call home. I urge Alabamians across the state to shop local on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year.” Governor Ivey

2018 small business numbers:

99.4% of businesses in Alabama are small businesses.

Alabama small businesses employ 48.1% of the private workforce.

There are 30.2 million small businesses in the United States.

65% of new net jobs over the past two decades in America were created by small businesses

NFIB Alabama State Director Rosemary Elebash says shopping local helps keep money in the community.

“More money stays in the community – 67 cents of every dollar, according to an American Express study. 96 percent of shoppers surveyed by American Express and NFIB last year said Small Business Saturday makes them want to shop at small businesses the rest of year.” Rosemary Elebash

Latest Stories: