Police: Man shot to death at Quick Stop Food Mart on Broad St. in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7:47 p.m.): Mobile Police are investigating a homicide that happened at the Quick Stop Food Mart at 424 N. Broad St.

Police responded to a report of one person shot. The victim was transported to the hospital and has now died from his injuries. It is an active homicide investigation.

According to the Mobile County Crime Map, a shooting happened at about 6:50 p.m. at 424 N. Broad St.

Mobile Police responded to the scene. We are working to gather more details.

