Police: Man shot to death at Quick Stop Food Mart on Broad St. in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7:47 p.m.): Mobile Police are investigating a homicide that happened at the Quick Stop Food Mart at 424 N. Broad St.

Police responded to a report of one person shot. The victim was transported to the hospital and has now died from his injuries. It is an active homicide investigation.

MPD Investigation: At approximately 6:58 p.m., police responded to the Food Mart located at 424 N. Board St. in reference to one shot. The victim was transported to the hospital and has now died from his injuries. This is an active Homicide investigation. pic.twitter.com/H5rt4oBTIw — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) February 18, 2020

Original story

According to the Mobile County Crime Map, a shooting happened at about 6:50 p.m. at 424 N. Broad St.

Mobile Police responded to the scene. We are working to gather more details.

