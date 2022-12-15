MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Frisco City Police said they are investigation a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to Chief Omar West. Police did not say where the shooting happened.

WKRG News 5 learned one victim was airlifted to an area hospital for injuries. There is no more information available at the time as police carry out their investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the case. Chief West tells News 5 he hopes to release more information Friday.

News 5 is working to learn more information and will provide updates as we learn more.