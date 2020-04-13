Shooting investigation underway in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials in Clarke County confirm several people were shot Saturday night outside of Jackson.
Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor tells News 5 there were no major injuries. Chief Taylor confirms at least 2 shots were fired.
An official tells News 5 at least 3 people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other information has been released.
