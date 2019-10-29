Shoe Station to hire 200 employees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shoe Station is hosting a job fair this weekend in anticipation of hiring 200 seasonal employees in five southeastern states. The Job Fair will be held from Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at each store. Shoe Station has stores in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia.

Here is a part of the press release from Shoe Station:

“Shoe Station anticipates robust sales this holiday season, both online and in our brick-and-mortar locations. We welcome staff to provide our customers with even more assistance finding the right men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes and accessories for families.”

Benefits for staff members include flexible scheduling and an employee discount.” Shoe Station

