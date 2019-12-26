Sheriff: Woman shoots 10-month-old in face on Christmas Eve

MONROE COUNTRY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff says Tamika Stallworth opened fire into a car, hitting a baby in the face Tuesday.

That baby, 10-month-old Jamaya Austin, passed away at University Hospital, according to authorities.

The sheriff says this happened on County Road 42 in the Peterman community. Peterman is just northeast of Monroeville. Stallworth was taken into custody the day the shooting happened.

She was in court on Thursday, where she was charged with murder. Her bond was set at $750,000.

