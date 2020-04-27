Sheriff: Monroe County man charged with murder, probably used shop vac

FRISCO CITY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County man was charged with murder on Sunday for allegedly beating his wife to death.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says William Brent Sigler allegedly beat his wife Angela to death at a home on Baily Road, south of Frisco City. Sheriff Tom Boatwright says a shop vac was probably used.

Sigler is a registered sex offender out of Frisco City, Alabama.

Sigler is currently in jail. His bond hearing will be held Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

