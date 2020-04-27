Sheriff: Monroe County man charged with murder, probably used shop vac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
William Brent Sigler

FRISCO CITY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County man was charged with murder on Sunday for allegedly beating his wife to death.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says William Brent Sigler allegedly beat his wife Angela to death at a home on Baily Road, south of Frisco City. Sheriff Tom Boatwright says a shop vac was probably used.

Sigler is a registered sex offender out of Frisco City, Alabama.

Sigler is currently in jail. His bond hearing will be held Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories