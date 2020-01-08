Sheriff: Inmate escapes Ocean Springs Hospital

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.

Deputies say Marshall Williams, 29. was in custody at Ocean Springs Hospital when he pushed down the guard and ran out of the hospital around 5:30 a.m.

Williams was last seen running in the direction of Ocean Springs Road and Highway 90. Williams is about 5’9″ and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

