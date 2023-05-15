BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Two families are crediting Escambia Co., Ala. Sheriff Heath Jackson for rescuing them over the weekend, ultimately saving their lives.

Michael Sherrer says he was on Burnt Corn Creek in Brewton on Sunday with his family when the current flipped over their kayaks. “Two adults and two small children were hanging on to a limb in the middle of the water trying to keep from drowning,” he explained.

He tells us the rest of the group managed to make it to land after being carried away further down the creek. Sherrer called for help and within a few minutes Sheriff Jackson arrived on a jet ski to assist.

“I won’t forget him telling the kids that he wouldn’t let anything happen to them as he pulled them from the water one at a time taking them to safety. He continued to do that until he had gotten all 8 people to a safe location. He literally saved their lives,” said Sherrer.

Other first responders quickly assisted and helped pull people from the water. Sheriff Jackson says he’s glad it was a positive outcome.

“The water was way high and current strong from all the rain. They are lucky to be alive,” said Sheriff Jackson.

Sherrer reached out to WKRG News 5 wanting to highlight Sheriff Jackson for his quick response and actions. “As we tried to thank him he just smile and said happy Mother’s Day and headed out. I think he should be recognized for this. There were others involved later in the process, but seeing the sheriff ride up and take charge made my family and I are thankful that we live in Escambia County,” he added.