Sheriff eases martial law fears, calls for shoppers to stop hoarding

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan took to Facebook Live Monday to ease the fears of citizens in the area who are panicking amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Sheriff Morgan called for people to stop hoarding items from the grocery store and assures everyone that grocery stores will remain open even if there is a statewide or national shut down.

“There is no need for you to hoard any goods and services,” Sheriff Morgan said. “It’s going to be there in the grocery stores. The grocery stores are part of that supply chain which are necessity items for the sustaining of life.”

Many grocery stores have limited high-demand items like toilet paper and water to one pack per customer. Many store shelves are still empty.

“It’s been very frightening,” Shopper Leigh Galloway said.

Galloway said she’s been able to find what she needs but she has noticed some items running low. She, like the sheriff, hopes everyone will stop buying more than they need for the week.

“I mean the key is to share and be a kind person and to work with each other,” Galloway said.

Others like Eric Schmitz said he had to go to several stores to find one item.

“It’s not good for people to do that because you’re risking more exposure if you’re having to go to three different stores just to get a few items,” Schmitz said.

Sheriff Morgan also addressed concerns about a possible shut down or stay-at-home order. He says there will be no martial law and says people would still be able to leave their houses if they need to.

“Sheltering in place does not mean that you are a prisoner in your own home,” Morgan said. “You can certainly go to all those places that are essential services.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he sees no need to order a shutdown in Florida.

