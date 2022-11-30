Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — As severe weather moves out of the Gulf Coast following overnight severe weather, we’re keeping track of school delays and cancellations across the Gulf Coast. We will continue to keep this story updates as school districts make announcements.

Washington County Schools

Washington County Superintendent Lisa Connell announced that all schools in the county are closed today, and employees need to remain at home. The Superintendent says employees will get an update at 9:00 a.m.

Chickasaw City Schools

Chickasaw City School District announced a delay until 10:00 a.m. today. Bus schedule will be on a 3-hour delay. There will be no change in dismissal time.

Mobile County Schools

Mobile County Public Schools are not on a delay, but bus routes will be delayed by an hour. Student tardies and absences will be excused today. Employees are expected to report to school at their regular time.