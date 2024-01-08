MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Monday night and into Tuesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast.

Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. (Check back for updates!)

Mobile County, Ala. Public Schools

The Mobile County Public School System has canceled all after-school activities for Monday.

Mobile County, Ala. Private Schools

St. Luke’s Episcopal School: After-school care will end at 5 p.m. Monday. The middle school basketball game has been canceled. Varsity basketball will end at 4 p.m. All other after-school activities have been canceled.

St. Paul’s Episcopal School: All after-school activities will end at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Chickasaw City Schools

Chickasaw City Schools will be dismissed early Monday. Pre-K will let out at 1:30 p.m., Kindergarten through sixth grade will let out at 2 p.m. and seventh grade through 12th grade will let out at 1:30 p.m.

Escambia County, Ala. Public Schools

Escambia County Public School System students will have an e-learning day on Tuesday.

Baldwin County, Ala. Public Schools

Baldwin County schools will not have after-school activities on Monday. They will still have after-school care.

Escambia County, Fla. Schools

The Escambia County, Fla. School System has canceled classes on Tuesday. They have also canceled all after-school activities for Monday afternoon.

Satsuma City Schools

Satsuma City Schools will not have after-school activities on Monday. On Tuesday, all schools will open late at 9 a.m. Bus routes will also be delayed for two hours.

Saraland City Schools

Saraland City Schools have canceled all after-school activities for Monday.

George County, Miss. Public Schools

All George County schools will be released an hour early Monday.

Okaloosa County School District

The school district is canceling after-school activities and tutoring today and closing schools Tuesday, Jan. 9. “Schools with daycare will communicate with parents about pickup,” an OCSD spokesperson says.

Orange Beach City Schools

Orange Beach City Schools released the current class schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 9. Delayed start times follow:

Orange Beach Elementary School — 9 a.m.

Orange Beach Middle/High School — 9:30 a.m. Bus pick-up times: around 1 hour and 15 minutes later than normal. A grab-and-go breakfast will be provided.

Santa Rosa County, Fla. District Schools

All after-school activities for today, Jan. 8, have been canceled, including all sports and the District 1 Town Hall. Community Schools/Latchkey will remain open until 6 p.m.

School and after-school activities for Tuesday, Jan. 9, have been canceled.

Students and staff will resume their regular schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Clarke County, Ala. Schools

Clarke County Schools has canceled after-school activities for Monday, but classes will be in session Tuesday, Jan 9. School officials are monitoring the weather.

Washington County, Ala. Schools

The Washington County School District has decided to start school late on Tuesday. The first bus pick-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. School campuses will be opened starting at 8:15 a.m.

Conecuh County, Ala. Schools

Conecuh County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, according to the superintendent.

We will update this article as more schools decide on closures and cancellations.