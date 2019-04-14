Severe weather damage reports along the News 5 viewing area

This story will continue to be updated as more reports of damage come in.

(WKRG) — The strong line of severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings along the News 5 viewing area in the early Sunday morning hours.

6:45 a.m.: Multiple trees down and power outages reported in Berrydale, FL.

6:45 a.m.: Multiple trees down and power outages reported in Riverview, AL.

6:30 a.m.: Trees and powerlines down in Brewton, AL on Sowell Road and Douglas Lane.

5:10 a.m.: Roadway flooded on AL 5 both dir. at MP11 near AL 10 in Pine Hill. Expect moderate delays.

4:14 a.m.: Spanish Fort Police reports a tree down across Hwy 31 at Ember Lane.

4:13 a.m.: Report of minor flooding on University of South Alabama’s campus.

Minor flooding is beginning to be a concern at USA with running water in the parking lots, as we received almost 2 inches of rain in about an hour. ⁦@NWSMobile⁩ #alwx #mobwx pic.twitter.com/COi8XMUN6U— Peyton Barlow (@WXpebarlow) April 14, 2019

3:55 a.m: NWS reports of a social media report of a tree and power lines down on Leon Street in Saraland.

3:44 a.m.: The National Weather Service says Miss. law enforcement reports trees down blocking roads at Prescott Drive and Riverlodge Drive near Escatawpa in connection with the radar indicated tornado at 2:52 am.

2:55 a.m.: Radar indicated likely tornado near the crossroads of Wildwood Road and Highway 63 north of Escatawpa, MS. Reports from law enforcement of multiple homes damaged.