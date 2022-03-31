MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across southern Alabama and southern Mississippi Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, including multiple likely tornadoes in Mobile County and Baldwin County. Here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event.

We will update this story as we confirm more damage. Check back for updates.

Mobile County, Ala. storm damage

Tornadic weather churned through Mobile County late Wednesday night. Here we are keeping a list of confirmed damage. We will update this as additional information becomes available.

About 10,000 Alabama Power customers were without power at 11:30 p.m. Click here for power outage updates

Roof was ripped off Mobile Paints on Hamilton Blvd., where powerlines were also down across the road.

ALDOT announced that both lanes of US 90 Causeway were closed due to flooding late Wednesday night.

All lanes of Dauphin Island Parkway were closed at the Dog River Bridge late Wednesday night, where water over the road made traveling impossible, according to ALDOT

Home and structure damage reports from Semmes were confirmed with photos of damage from WKRG News 5 viewers.

Motor home blown over in Theodore

(Courtesy: Chase Goleman) Roof damage to Mobile Paints on Hamilton Blvd. — WKRG

(Courtesy: Chase Goleman) Power lines down across Hamilton Blvd.





Baldwin County, Ala. storm damage

Robertsdale: Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood told WKRG News 5 that a tree was down in Robertsdale and quickly cleared.

Clarke County, Ala. storm damage

Update: Clarke County EMA said only 450 customers were without power at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. They expect most to get restored over the next hour.

The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency told WKRG News 5 a falling tree damaged a home in the Grove Hill community. About 1,775 homes were without power at 11:45 p.m.

Choctaw County, Ala. storm damage

Update: Southern Choctaw High School and several homes were hit by a possible tornado, according to the EMA director.

The Choctaw County Emergency Management Agency told WKRG News 5 that they have trees and power lines down in the Gilberton area. Possible structural damage. Crews were assessing the area as of 10 p.m.

Bus battered at Southern Choctaw High School

Bus battered at Southern Choctaw High School

Bus battered at Southern Choctaw High School



Just a week ago, Choctaw County was raked by two tornadoes, making for a terrifying night for people there, including a family who ducked into their closet for cover from the storms just seconds before the tornado hit.

Greene County, Miss. storm damage

The Greene County Emergency Management Agency told WKRG News 5 that the McLain community took significant damage. Lots of trees and power lines were down. roofs were off some homes.