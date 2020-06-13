Several hundred people march through downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Up to 300 people were seen and heard marching down Palafox Street Friday night.

It all started with protests at Plaza de Luna around 5 p.m. then the peaceful march began there and ended at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on Palafox just north of Garden Street.

The organizer said she wanted everyone to stand in solidarity with the black community to raise awareness of social injustice and inequality. Many of them made their own signs and their chants were heard by everyone at the downtown bars and restaurants.

Cornelius Jenkins said there were some people they passed by who may have been uncomfortable but he says that’s the point.

“It was very good to see them uncomfortable,” Jenkins said. “It was also good to see people who were supporting and encouraging us along the way as well. And as I’ve seen so far, we’ve had a lot more support than hate, which has been the feedback on Facebook, but as far as reality, it’s been nothing but love out here.”

The protest remained peaceful and continued after the march at Palafox Pier.

LATEST STORIES