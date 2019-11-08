Senior Bowl Summit returns to Saenger Theatre

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second annual Senior Bowl Summit brings together world leading experts to share their thoughts on breaking barriers and building culture in the office, on the field, and in the boardroom.

Five panels and keynote speaker Gary Vaynerchuck will provide attendees with essential skills and lessons they can implement in a practical manner.

Panels will include NFL Head Coaches, General Managers/CEOs, women in sports, sports agents and TV/Social Media personalities.

The event will be held on Thursday, January 23.

General admission tickets cost $85 and $125, while VIP tickets cost $225

For additional information, visit www.seniorbowl.com.