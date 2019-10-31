Senior Bowl competitor returns

Mobile is a pretty nice place to be in late January, but it’s tough to compete with Honolulu.



Thursday in Hawaii, organizers announced that The Hula Bowl is making its return after a 12-year absence. The game will be held January 26, one day after the Senior Bowl is played in Mobile.



The Hula Bowl began in 1946 and was played at Aloha Stadium until 2008.



When it comes to attracting top players, the Senior Bowl has the advantage of its 70 year history and a working relationship with the National Football League. NFL coaching staffs lead the North and South teams each year.



The Hula Bowl, however, might be able to get some top players with the promise of a week in a tropical paradise. Also, the game might allow underclassmen who have already declared for the NFL Draft to play. Former NFL coaches Rex Ryan and Mike Smith will coach the teams in January and organizers say players from the United States, Australia and Japan will participate.



The Hula Bowl will kick off at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

