Sen. Shelby announces DOT INFRA Grants for Mobile and Tuscaloosa

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded two Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grants to fund projects for infrastructure improvements in Alabama. The first of the two DOT INFRA grants contains $125 million for the Alabama Department of Transportation to assist in the construction of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, one of the largest competitive federal grants awarded to the state of Alabama. The second of the two DOT INFRA grants for Alabama has been awarded to the City of Tuscaloosa in the amount of $6.87 million to replace an overpass bridge located on University Boulevard and U.S. Highway 82.
“I am proud to announce that Alabama is receiving two major INFRA grants to assist in construction and completion of important infrastructure projects in Mobile and Tuscaloosa,” said Senator Shelby. “Both of these projects will help improve safety, alleviate traffic congestion and concerns with overcapacity, and promote increased economic development opportunities across the state. Investing in essential infrastructure in Alabama and across the country promotes a more prosperous future for our nation. I thank Secretary Chao for her attention to these projects and look forward to continuing my work to ensure that our state is well represented in any effort to fund federal transportation priorities.”
The INFRA grant for the Mobile River Bridge project will provide $125 million for efforts to assist in the design and construction of a cable-stayed bridge and additional roadway on I-10. Additionally, the $6.87 million INFRA grant to Tuscaloosa will allow for the replacement of aging infrastructure and provide critical vehicular and pedestrian access improvements.
Established by DOT in June 2017, the INFRA grants program aims to advance the Administration’s principles and goals of rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure. Further, the INFRA program works to increase the total investment in infrastructure improvements by state, local, and private partners.
Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) released the following statement:
“This is outstanding news for the people of Southwest Alabama! Fighting for federal funding for this bridge has been one of my top priorities in Congress, and I am glad the Trump Administration has come through with this grant award. I am very appreciative of the help from our entire Alabama congressional delegation, especially Senator Richard Shelby.
Today is a positive step toward making this project a reality, but our work is not over. The current tolling proposal for this project is unacceptable, and I will continue leading the fight against tolling and working to ensure this project helps – not hurts – the people of South Alabama.”