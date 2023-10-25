ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Selma woman was sentenced to 35 months in prison for being part of a drug smuggling scheme at an Atmore jail, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Haley Fuentes, of Selma, provided drugs to an Alabama Department of Corrections employee, who was giving them to an inmate at the jail.

On March 27, 2022, Robert O’Brien Rivers, an employee at ADOC, reported for work at G.K. Fountain Correctional Facility.

That morning, officers at the facility were searching employees and employee vehicles when they arrived at work. Officers found two black bowls containing frozen rice with Rivers.

Black taped objects were found underneath the rice, and contained 244 grams of methamphetamine and 510 grams of marijuana.

According to court documents, Rivers knowingly received the drugs from people, later determined to be Fuentes and Jarvis Callens, to smuggle to an inmate. Rivers had done this multiple times in the past, according to the release.

On Christmas Day 2021, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped Fuentes and Callens and found 165 grams of methamphetamine that the two were taking to Rivers, according to the release.

Rivers was previously sentenced to 54 months in prison and Callens was previously sentenced to 168 months.

