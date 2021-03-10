Securely dispose of private documents during Community Shred Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re in need of shredding private documents, WKRG News 5 is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for the 2021 Community Shred Day.

The event will allow you to conveniently shred secure documents for free right from your car. It will be held Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James Seals Jr. Park and Community Center. Shredding is limited to two bags per vehicle; only paper will be shredded.

James Seals Jr. Park is at 540 Texas St. in Mobile.