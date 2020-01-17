Secretary of Defense coming to NAS Pensacola to discuss security changes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After the terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola, the Pentagon has announced security changes are coming to military bases across the United States.

It was announced Thursday that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will visit NAS Pensacola next week. Sec. Esper will thank the personnel who responded to the mass shooting on December 6th. He will also give an update to base leaders on the new vetting and security procedures to make bases more secure.

It’s only been confirmed that will include physical security procedures at base entrances and an enhanced vetting process for those from other countries who are here training on U.S. bases.

NAS Pensacola, including the museum, is still closed to the general public.

More information on the new security and screening policies will be announced soon but the government has not provided a date.

LATEST STORIES