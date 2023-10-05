ATMORE (WKRG) — A second man has been arrested for a May 2023 murder, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Wiley Tait Jr., 42, was arrested on Oct. 4 after an arrest warrant for murder was obtained.

APD officers were called to Carver Avenue and King Street on May 29 around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Robert Starks, 31, was found with a gunshot wound when officers arrived on the scene, according to the Atmore PD, who said he died from injuries.

Tait is the second man arrested in connection with Starks’ death. An arrest warrant was previously obtained for Eric Mitchell, 44, on murder. Mitchell was taken into custody on June 29.

Tait was taken to the Escambia County Detention Center.