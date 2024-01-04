CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Highway 84 near County Road 15 is at the center of a massive manhunt this week. Law enforcement wants to get an accused killer off the streets.

“Last June we had a murder of a 10-year-old and another man and we’ve been looking for Ladarius Fantroy for about six months,” Conecuh County Sheriff Randy Brock said.

Brock says a two-vehicle crash near the Belleville community Wednesday prompted the search when one of the passengers, Ladarius Fantroy, ran from the scene.

“We worked until about midnight last night trying to apprehend the subject, but we did not get him last night,” Brock said. “We’re trying to help the family of the two victims, and we want to get this guy in jail.”

Fantroy is accused of killing 10-year-old “JoeJoe” Rankin and his mom’s boyfriend, Jatonio Williams, in front of a home on Boone Court south of Evergreen last June. Rankin’s family believes the two were ambushed.

“We’re angry,” a family told News 5 last year. “We don’t know how to process the fact that we’re never going to see him again.”

Several nearby businesses closed early Wednesday as law enforcement canvassed the area for a man they called “dangerous.”

“He’s murdered two people including a 10-year-old, and we’re trying to link him to some other crimes also, so we don’t think he has anything to lose,” Brock said.

The search continues Thursday as investigators follow up on several tips, but Sheriff Brock urged anyone with information to call his office right away.

“We still think that he’s around the area somewhere, so just watch out and keep us posted,” he said. “If you see anything, if even you think you’ve seen him, if you’ll call the sheriff’s office.”

Your tips can remain anonymous.