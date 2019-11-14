School threat found in bathroom

Local News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Students at Washington Co Career Fair_188740

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A student located a school threat written in the boys’ bathroom at Choctawhatchee High today.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

The threat was not directed toward anyone in specific. Standard additional precautionary procedures are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.

The OCSO wants to remind students such threats are second-degree felonies and anyone found responsible will be charged accordingly.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories