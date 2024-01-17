MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many schools in the WKRG News 5 viewing area have been closed or had their schedules changed due to wintry weather that moved through the area.

News 5 is continuing to track school schedules for Thursday. We will update this list as we learn more. (Check back for updates!)

George County, Miss. Public Schools

George County Public Schools will be open on Thursday for a normal school day.

Monroe County, Ala. Public Schools

Monroe County Public Schools will be open for school on Thursday.

We will update this article as more schools decide on closures and cancellations.