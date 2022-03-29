(WKRG) — As severe weather moves toward the Gulf Coast Wednesday night and Thursday morning, WKRG News 5 is tracking the storms — and which schools are closing or canceling events. We will continue to update this list during the severe weather. You can keep up with all the latest from the WKRG News 5 Weather team here.

MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Mobile County Public Schools have canceled all after-school activities including athletics and extended day for Wednesday, March 30.

University of Mobile will cancel all on-ground classes, school offices, and university activities after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Food services on campus will remain open

Baldwin County Public Schools

As of Tuesday afternoon, Baldwin County Public Schools plans to continue with normal school operations. An email from Superintendent Eddie Tyler said they are “carefully watching the approaching weather” and that they “will continue to watch as this system approaches and will be in touch as needed.”

Coastal Alabama Community College will cancel all night classes scheduled for Wednesday, March 30.

OKALOOSA SCHOOL DISTRICT

All after-school activities must conclude by 5:30 p.m. all activities are canceled after 5:30 but will resume as normal on Thursday.

Escambia County Schools

The Escambia County School District canceled all practices, games and extracurricular activities Wednesday, March 30 due to approaching inclement weather.

Santa Rosa County Schools

Santa Rosa Schools will not hold afterschool activities Wednesday, March 30 due to severe weather concerns. School officials said they will continue to monitor the weather. Currently, school activities will resume Thursday, March 31.

