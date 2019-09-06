Scherzer named top BayBear of All Time

News 5 ends its look back at the best of the ‘Bears by naming Max Sherzer as the greatest player to don the uniform of the Mobile BayBears. This week, the BayBears ended a 23 year run in Mobile. Selections for the WKRG News 5 All Time BayBears Team are based on the player’s or coach’s overall baseball career, not just their time in Mobile.



* Still active in MLB



#1

*Max Scherzer (2007)

Few who saw Scherzer pitch at Hank Aaron Stadium in 2007 could have predicted a possible Hall of Fame career for the right-hander. Promoted from Class A to Mobile in late June, Scherzer would start 14 games for the BayBears in the remainder of the 2007 season, going 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA, with 76 strikeouts in 73-plus innings. Scherzer was 9-15 in 2008-09 with Arizona before being traded to Detroit. In 2013, Scherzer went 21-3 for the Tigers and won the American League Cy Young Award. Scherzer has been named to the All Star Game every year since 2013. Scherzer signed as a free agent with Washington in 2015 and pitched two no-hitters that season. Scherzer tied the MLB record with 20 strikeouts in a game in 2016. He led the National League in strikeouts three straight years, 2016-18. He was named National League Cy Young Award winner in 2016 and 2017. He is one of just four pitchers to have won the Cy Young Award in both leagues.



#2

Jake Peavy (2001-02)

The Semmes native and St. Paul’s grad was 20-years-old when he joined his hometown BayBears late in the 2001 season and made five starts. Peavy began the 2002 season in Mobile and started 14 games. He posted a 2.80 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 81 innings. San Diego called-up Jake from Mobile and he made his big league debut on June 22, 2002. Peavy would go on to play 15 seasons in the majors with the Padres, White Sox, Red Sox, and the Giants. He appeared in three All Star Games, won a Gold Glove, and the 2007 National League Cy Young Award. In 2007, Peavy won pitching’s Triple Crown by leading the National League in wins (19), ERA (2.54) and strikeouts (240). In 2013, Peavy started a game in the World Series and won a championship with the Boston Red Sox. The following year, he started two games in the World Series and won a championship with the San Francisco Giants.



#3

*Paul Goldschmidt 1B (2011)Drafted in 2009, the Texas native began the 2011 season in Mobile. He had a .306 batting average, with 30 home runs, and 94 RBIs in 103 games played through the end of July, leading all minor leaguers in home runs and RBIs. He was called up to the Diamondbacks on August 1st. After the season, Goldschmidt was again named the Diamondbacks’ player of the year, a Baseball America first-team Minor League All-Star, Class AA all-star first baseman, Southern League all-star first baseman, and the Southern League’s Most Valuable Player. Goldschmidt is a six-time MLB All-Star. He led the National League in home runs and runs batted in during the 2013 season. He has won the National League (NL) Hank Aaron Award, Gold Glove Award, and Silver Slugger Award. Goldschmidt has twice finished runner-up for the NL Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, in 2013 and 2015. He now plays for St. Louis.

#4

*Justin Upton OF (2007)

Upton was the first pick of the 2005 MLB Draft and appeared in Mobile two years later. In 2007, the 19-year-old Upton hit .309 with 13 homers in 71 games in Mobile before being called up to Arizona on August 2nd. Upton is now in his 13th big league season, having played for Arizona, Atlanta, Detroit, San Diego, and his current team, the L.A. Angels. Upton has appeared in four All Star Games and has won three Silver Slugger Awards. He is closing in on 300 career home runs and 1,000 career RBI.



#5

Carlos Gonzalez OF (2007)

Gonzalez’ major league career accomplishments include a National League batting title, three All Star Game appearances, three Gold Gloves, and two Silver Slugger Awards! In 2007, “CarGo” led the BayBears with 16 homers and 75 RBI and played in the All Star Futures Game. Gonzelez was traded to the Oakland organization following his year in Mobile, and in 2008 he made his major league debut with the A’s. Gonzalez was traded to Colorado prior to the 2009 season, and Gonzelez embarked on a decade of excellence with the Rockies. Gonzalez has spent time this year with the Indians and Cubs but is currently a free agent.



#6

Jason Bay OF (2002)

A Candian native, and drafted by the Montreal Expos, Bay was with his third organization when he played for the BayBears in 2002. In 23 games, he hit .309 with four home runs. By midseason of the next year, Bay was in the big leagues. Traded to Pittsburgh, Bay won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2004 when he hit. 282 with 26 home runs in 411 at bats. Bay would go on to play in three MLB All Star Games and win a Silver Slugger Award. 2005 was Bay’s best season as he hit .306 with 32 home runs and 101 RBI for the Pirates. Bay also played for the Red Sox, Mets, and Mariners before retiring after the 2013 season.

#7

*Trevor Bauer (2011-12)

An All-American pitcher at UCLA, Bauer was selected third overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. He was promoted to Mobile in August of that year and appeared in four games, striking out 26 in 17-plus innings. He went 7-1 in eight starts for Mobile in 2012 and played the All Star Futures Game. He debuted with the Diamondbacks June 28, 2012. Traded to Cleveland, Bauer lost two games of the 2016 World Series, but won 17 games for the Indians in 2017, and finished second in the American League in ERA in 2018 (2.21). Bauer employs a warm-up routine that involves strenuous activity and throwing foul poll to foul poll, and claims to throw 19 different pitches. An eccentric, Bauer his known for his belief in various conspiracy theories. He was traded to Cincinnati on July 30, 2019.



#8

*Pat Corbin (2011-12)

Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Angles, Corbin was traded to the Arizona organization in 2010 and played for the Mobile BayBears in 2011 and produced possibly the finest season on the mound in franchise history. Corbin went 9-8 with a league leading 142 strikeouts in 160 innings. He set a franchise record by hurling 27.3 scoreless innings as the BayBears won the Southern League title. Corbin started the 2012 season in Mobile but was called up by Arizona after just four starts (2-0, 0.57). Corbin won 14 games in 2013 and 14 games in 2017 and appeared in the 2013 and 2018 MLB All Star Games. He signed as a free agent with Washington, prior to the 2019 season. Corbin was a close friend of former BayBear teammate Tyler Skaggs who died in July, 2019.



#9

Matt Clement (1997)

A member of the Baybears during their inaugural 1997 season, Clement went 6-5 with a 2.56 ERA in 13 starts for Mobile. In 1998, Clement made his big league debut with the Padres. He would later play for the Marlins, Cubs, and Red Sox. In 2003, Clement won 14 games for Chicago. In 2005, he went 13-6 for Boston and was named to the MLB All Star Game. In nine seasons in the big leagues, Clement posted a 87-86 record in 236 starts and 238 games.



#10

Mark Reynolds 1B (2007)

Reynolds was released July 26th by the Colorado Rockies, just two home runs shy of 300. Reynolds played for the Baybears in 2007, the first season for the club as the Diamondbacks AA affiliate. He his .306 with six homers. On May 16, 2007, he debuted for the Diamondbacks and spent four seasons there. He later played for the Orioles, Indians, Yankees, Brewers, Cardinals, Nationals, and Rockies. Reynolds ranks 9th all time in strikeouts with 1,927 and hold the single season MLB record with 223 in 2009. He only played in Mobile a little more than a month, but that was long enough for Mark to meet General Manager Bill Shanahan’s daughter, Kathlene, whom he would later marry.



#11

Gary Matthews, Jr. (1997-98)

Son of the former MLB All Star, Matthews played 28 games for the Baybears in their inaugural 1997 season and then spent all of 1998 in Mobile. He hit .307 in 72 games in a injury-shortened season. Mathews debuted with the Padres in 1999 and went on to spend 12 seasons in the big leagues with San Diego, the Cubs, Pittsburgh, the Mets, Baltimore, Texas, and the Angels. Matthews played in the 2006 All Star Game and was considered one of the best defensive outfielders of his era. Matthews was named in the 2007 Mitchell Report as a suspected steroid user.



#12

Craig Breslow (2005)

A Yale graduate, Breslow spent three years in the Milwaukee organization before he was released and signed by the Padres organization prior to the 2005 season. He appeared in 40 games for the Baybears in 2005 and played in the Southern League All Star Game before making his major league debut with the Padres on July 23rd. He would go on to play 576 games in 12 seasons in the big leagues as a reliever for seven teams: the Padres, Red Sox, Indians, Twins, A’s, Diamondbacks, and Marlins. He won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. Breslow now serves an executive with the Chicago Cubs.



#13

*Ender Inciarte OF (2013)

Inciarte made the Philadelphia Phillies roster out of spring training in 2013 and was in uniform (but did not play) in the season opener. He was then reclaimed by Arizona under Rule 5 and was assigned to Mobile where he spent the entire season, batting .281 and appearing in the Southern League All Star Game. He debuted in the big leagues in May, 2014 and spent two seasons in Arizona before being traded to Atlanta where he won three Gold Gloves (2016-2018) and played in the 2017 All Star Game.



#14

*David Peralta OF (2014)

Peralta played 53 games for the Baybears in 2014, batting .297, before being called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the exception of injuries, he has been a starting outfielder for the D-Backs ever since. In 2015, Peralta batted .312 and led the National league with 10 triples. In 2018, he batted .293 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI and won a Silver Slugger Award. Peralta is a .291 career hitter.



#15

*Wade Miley (2010-11)

A first round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2008, Miley reached AA with the BayBears in 2010. He went 5-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 13 starts. In 2011, Wiley was 4-2 in 14 starts. By 2012, Wiley was named to play in the MLB All Star Game, going 16-11 for Arizona. After three solid years in the D-Backs’ rotation, Miley was traded to Boston and went 11-11 for Red Sox in 2015. Traded to Seattle, Miley spent part of 2016 with the Mariners and part with the Orioles. In 2017, Miley started 32 games for Baltimore, posting an 8-15 record for the moribund Orioles. Miley pitched for the Brewers last year and this season has been a regular in the Houston Astros rotation. His career record is 80-80.



#16

*Gerardo Parra OF (2009)

Currently with the Washington Nations, Parra has played for Arizona, Milwaukee, Baltimore, San Francisco, and Washington since 2009. The Venezuelan was called to the big leagues directly from Mobile in 2009. He became the 100th player to hit a home run in his first major league at bat. Parra has a MLB career batting average of .277. A strong armed outfielder, Parra played in 73 games in Mobile in 2008, and 29 in 2009. Was hitting .361 for the BayBears when he was called up to the big leagues. Parra has won two National League Gold Gloves.



#17

Rodrigo Lopez (1998-99)

Lopez joined the BayBears late in 1998 and helped them win a Southern League title by going 3-0 in four starts. Lopez spent the entire 1999 season in Mobile and started 28 games, going 10-8. He made his major league debut for the Padres in 2000. He joined the Baltimore Orioles in 2002 and finished second in voting for American League Rookie of the Year after going 15-9. He remained a starter for Baltimore through the 2006 season. Lopez started 14 games for Colorado before being sidelined with injuries. Lopez returned to the majors in 2009 with the Phillies and started 33 games for the Diamondbacks in 2010 and 16 for the Cubs in 2011. After being released by Chicago the following season, Lopez pitched for four years in the Mexican League.



#18

*Adam Eaton OF (2011)

Eaton played college baseball at Miami. Drafted in 2010, he would play part of 2011 and part of 2012 in Mobile. Eaton hit .302 in 56 games for the BayBears in 2011 and .300 in 11 games for Mobile in 2012. Eaton made his big league debut in September, 2012 for Arizona. Traded to Chicago, he was a starting outfielder for the White Sox from 2014-2016 and led the American League in triples with 10 in 2014. Traded prior to the 2017 season to Washington, he hit .301 as a starter for the Nats in 2018. He is still active as a starting OF for Washington.



#19

Adam Eaton P (2000)

A former 1st round pick, Eaton debuted in Mobile in 2000, his 5th year in the minors. Eaton went 4-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 10 starts for Mobile. He was called up to the big leagues on May 30, 2000 and spent most of the next six years pitching for the Padres. His best season in San Diego was 2005 when he went 11-5 in 22 starts. Eaton was traded to Texas before the 2006 season and was dealt to Philadelphia before the 2007 season. In 2007, Eaton made 30 starts for the Phillies, going 10-10. In 2008, Eaton made 18 starts as the Phillies won the World series, although he did not appear in the post season. Eaton pitched in eight games for Baltimore and four games for Colorado in 2009. He posted a career record of 71-68.



#20

*A.J. Pollock OF (2011)

Pollock is currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending 2012-2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit .315 with 20 homers in 2015 and played in the 2015 All Star Game.

Pollock played the entire 2011 season in Mobile where he hit .307 with 8 home runs, 73 RBI, and 36 stolen bases. He is a .279 career big league hitter.



#21

Khalil Greene SS (2003)

The 2002 College Baseball Player of the Year, Greene started the 2003 season in Mobile. He hit .275 in 59 games before being promoted to AAA. He debuted with the Padres later that year and would spend six seasons in San Diego, mostly as the team’s starting shortstop. His 84 home runs are the most ever by a Padres shortstop. Greene played for St. Louis before his career was prematurely ended due to social anxiety disorder. He finished with a career .245 batting average.



#22

Brian Lawrence (2000)

Lawrence spent most of the 2000 season in Mobile. He went 7-6, with a 2.42 ERA and struck out 119 in 126-plus innings. He made his debut with San Diego the following year and was used exclusively as a reliever. He returned to being a starter the following season and pitched 30-plus games the next four seasons for the Padres, winning 15 games in 2004. Traded to the Nationals after the 2005 season, Lawrence injured his arm in spring training and missed the 2006 season. Released by the Nats, Lawrence signed with the Mets and appeared in six games. He would spend the next five years in the minors and would never reach the big leagues again. He is one of 91 pitchers in major league history to throw an “immaculate inning” (9 pitches, three strikeouts). Lawrence is now a coach in the Cubs organization.



#23

Jarrod Parker (2009, 2011)

Parker was selected by Arizona with the 9th overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft. He came to Mobile in 2009 where he injured his elbow in late July. The injury required Tommy John surgery which forced Parker to miss the entire 2010 season. In 2011 in Mobile, Parker went 11-8 and was called up by the Diamondbacks in September after the BayBears won the Southern League title. Parker was traded to Oakland and in 2012 went 13-8 for the A’s. In 2013, Parker posted a 12-8 record and set a franchise record by making 19 starts without a loss. He was projected as the A’s 2014 opening day starter but was injured in spring training and required a second Tommy John surgery. He would never again pitch in the major leagues.



#24

*Jake Lamb 3B (2014)

A former star at the University of Washington, Lamb began the 2014 season in Mobile where he hit .318 with 14 home runs in 103 games. He was promoted to AAA and later that season made his major league debut with Arizona. Lamb appeared in the 2017 MLB All Star Game. Currently a career .247 hitter.

#25

Tyler Skaggs (2011-12)

Skaggs was a member of the BayBears in back-to-back Southern League championship seasons, 2011-12. In 2011, he started 10 games and went 4-1. He appeared in the All Stars Futures Game and was named the Diamondbacks Minor League Pitcher of the Year. The following season, he went 5-4 in 13 starts, averaging more than a strikeout an inning. Skaggs made his major league debut on August 22, 2012. Arizona traded Skaggs to the Angels after the 2013 season. Early in the 2014 season Skaggs was injured and had Tommy John surgery which forced him to miss the entire 2015 season. Skaggs re-established himself with the Angels starting 24 games in 2018 and 15 games this year. Skaggs was found July 1 dead in his Dallas area hotel room from an apparent drug overdose.



#26

Sean Burroughs 3B (2000)

Burroughs was a celebrity at age 12, having led Long Beach, CA to back-to-back Little League World Series titles. The son of former big leaguer Jeff Burroughs, Sean was drafted in the 1st round of the 1997 MLB Draft. Two years later he was in Mobile. He was named MVP of the All Star Futures Game that year. Burroughs hit .291 during his lone year in Mobile. He made his big league debut in 2002 with the Padres. He would play in San Diego through 2005, and with Tampa Bay in 2006. Sean retired due to injuries following the 2007 season but made a come back in 2011, playing for Arizona and Minnesota. Hit .278 in 528 big league games.



#27

*Nick Ahmed SS (2013)

Known for his speed, Ahmed was traded from the Braves organization to the Diamondback organization in a deal that included former BayBear Justin Upton. He spent the entire 2013 in Mobile where he hit .236 with 26 stolen bases. Called up to the majors in 2014, Ahmed was Arizona’s starting shortstop in 2015. Ahmed is still active as the D-Backs starting shortstop.

#28

Wiki Gonzalez C (1997-99)

An early fan favorite at Hank Aaron Stadium, Gonzalez would play seven years in the big leagues for the Padres, Mariners, and Nationals. His best season was 2001 when he hit .275 with 8 home runs. Wiki played in 130 games for Mobile over portions of three seasons.



MANAGER



*Turner Ward

After spending three seasons as Mobile’s hitting coach, Ward managed the BayBears in 2011 and 2012 and won back-to-back Southern League championships. In 2011, he was named Southern League Manager of the Year and the BayBears were named Minor League Team of the Year by Baseball America. In 2012, he managed in the Southern League All Star Game and coached in the All Star Futures Game. Turner coached for the Diamondbacks from 2013-2015. From 2016-2018, he was the hitting coach for the L.A. Dodgers. The Dodgers won back-to back National League pennants in 2017-18. Ward is now hitting coach for the Cincinnati Reds. During his 12-year major league career, Ward, a Satsuma native and former University of South Alabama star, played for the Indians, Brewers, Blue Jays, Pirates, Diamondbacks, and Phillies.



COACH



*Andy Green

Green is the only person to manage in the major leagues after managing the BayBears. Green succeeded Turner Ward’s back-to-back championship teams in Mobile by becoming the first to ever win back-to-back Southern League Manager of the Year Awards. Green’s 2013 BayBears won divisional titles in both halves of the season. Green’s Mobile teams won 79 games in both 2013 and 2014. Green moved on in 2015 to become a coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the following season he was named manager of the San Diego Padres, a position he holds to this day. As a player, Green spent parts of three seasons with Arizona, and one with the New York Mets, as well as a year in Japan with the Nippon Ham Fighters.



GENERAL MANAGER



Bill Shanahan

No person is more associated with the Mobile BayBears than Bill Shanahan. He helped bring the franchise to Mobile and oversaw construction of Hank Aaron Stadium. He served as General Manager of the BayBears for 18 seasons, 1997-2014. His teams won four Southern League championships and were named Baseball America’s Minor League Team of the Year in 1998 and 2011. Under Shanahan, Mobile hosted two Southern League All Star Games. In 2010, Shanahan relocated Hank Aaron’s childhood home to the stadium property. Before coming to Mobile, Shanahan worked for minor league franchises in California and South Carolina. He is currently owner of the Lexington County Blowfish of the independent Coastal Plains League



BAT BOY



Wade Vadakin

The “Director of On Deck Circle Operations” at Hank Aaron Stadium has suited up in a BayBear uniform more than anyone else. Vadakin became the BayBears’ bat boy in 1998. Among his rituals that fans have enjoyed are tossing the rosin bag from the first-base line onto the mound before the start of each game, and riding the bat like a horse to the dugout after a BayBears home run. Wade has received the Key to the City of Mobile and has received a letter of commendation from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. He has signed to work for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos next year.

