Santa Rosa County polling location changed

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- Baldwin County’s Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is gearing up to help families cope with food needs during the Coronavirus crisis. Employees spray and wipe every surface they can find at the Prodisee Pantry Monday morning. It’s a two-day long cleaning for a bigger operation.

"We clean our building weekly but in order to invite folks back in for some volunteer opportunities we wanted to start fresh," said Executive Director Deann Servos. While the Prodisee Pantry has been around for several years this is the first time they’ve gone into emergency operations.