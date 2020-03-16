Santa Rosa County polling location changed

(WKRG)— Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Tappie A. Villane announces an emergency polling location change for the Tues., Mar. 17 Presidential Preference Primary Election.

Precinct 23 has been changed from Midway Fire District Station 37 to the Midway Baptist Church, 5471 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. in Gulf Breeze.

The elections office was informed on Mon., Mar. 16 that the Midway Fire District Station 37 would not be available as a polling place.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For precinct locations, visit www.votesantarosa.com.

For more information or questions on where to vote, contact the Santa Rosa County Elections Office at (850) 983-1900.

