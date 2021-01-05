Santa Rosa Co. man accused of sexually abusing girl 30 years ago

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl 30 years ago.

The victim said Joseph Limerick, now 52, did this multiple times between 1990 and 1993.

She said Limerick, who was 21 at the time, would tie her up and touch her inappropriately when she was nine years old. She said he would also force her to touch her younger sister. The victim added that Limerick threatened to kill her or her mom if she ever said anything.

Limerick was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail Thursday and released Monday on a $300,000 bond.

