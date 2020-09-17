Sally leaves damage, thousands without power in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There is widespread damage across Pensacola, Escambia County and other parts of Northwest Florida after Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning.

Dozens of streets were flooded including Main Street but the water has receded. Trees were down on homes and streets all over the area.

The roof of Gent’s Formal Wear at North Alcaniz Street and Wright Street appeared to be peeled back and landed next door covering a two-story home. Inside that home were Danielle Foster, her husband Brandon and their three-week-old baby.

“The entire house shook,” Danielle said. “It felt kinda like an earthquake for a brief couple of seconds.”

Foster said the roof never touched their vehicles. There only appears to be minor damage to their house which caused a small leak.

“It was over pretty quick,” she said. “The scariest part though was just these power lines because they were still live and would spark green and blue. I thought the house might go up in flames.”

Down the street closer to downtown, the roof was ripped off of the Museum of Commerce.

A couple blocks away from there, water got inside The Ruby Slipper, some nearby salons and The Garden which is a covered outdoor area with food trucks.

“We’ve got about a foot of water throughout the entire thing,” Landlord Michael Carro said. “We’re very fortunate the Airstreams behind me are all elevated so as soon as we get power and gas, we’ll be able to fire those restaurants back up and start serving tacos and empanadas right away.”

Dozens of large oak trees were seen over streets and homes. Carro said this is the time to help others in the community.

“It’s a great time for neighbors helping neighbors,” he said. “This is where you come out of your homes and you really buckle down. That’s the silver lining of any type of event like this is we come together as a community.”

Gulf Power reports out of 153,000 total customers in Escambia County, there are 146,830 still without electricity. In Santa Rosa County, there are 54,400 without power and in Okaloosa County, there are 26,660 customers without power.

