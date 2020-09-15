Sally could hit on 16th Ivan anniversary

Ivan is also the last hurricane to have an Alabama landfall

If Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama on Wednesday, it will hit 16 years to the day of the last hurricane to make landfall in the state.

Hurricane Ivan made landfall in South Baldwin County on September 16, 2004.

Although a number of tropical storms and depressions have impacted Alabama since, Ivan remains the last hurricane to make landfall in the state. While Hurricane Katrina caused tremendous damage in Alabama in 2005, it made landfall at the Mississippi-Louisiana border.

Prior to Ivan, Hurricane Danny made landfall at Dauphin Island in July 1997. Hurricane Frederic made landfall in South Mobile County in September 1979.

LATEST STORIES