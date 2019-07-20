Salads, sandwiches sold at Target, Fresh Market recalled

(CNN) — Check your fridge because there’s a recall you need to know about.

The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches for concerns about listeria contamination.

The FDA says there are two brands they’re worried about right now, both made by elevation foods, Archer Farms and Freskët.

Officials at Elevation foods said they found the problem after testing some egg salad. Now they’re trying to figure out where it came from.

In the meantime, here’s the list of what’s been recalled:

With archer farms, it’s the egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18.

With Freskët, it’s their egg salad too, along with their tuna salad and thai lobster salad.

No one has gotten sick yet, but listeria bacteria can be serious and even deadly for some people, including kids.

If you have any of the recalled food, you can bring it back to where you bought it for a refund.

