Safe Harbor Landing raises concerns as MCSO launches investigation

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG)- Former employees with the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority are under investigation with MCSO.

A meeting was held Wednesday night at the Bayou La Batre City Hall to discuss concerns from residents about their living conditions and the new board members. All of those who are being investigated have resigned from the housing authority and board. The new board plans to get the neighborhood back on track.

Complaints of the living conditions at Safe Harbor Landing have been coming in for years of mold, rats, and even floors falling in. Linda Blake has lived there for eight years and says previous management would do nothing about work orders or these issues. “They put us through a lot, because they wouldn’t take care of stuff. You could never get nothing fixed out there.” Blake said.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Burch, wears two hats in this, as a new member of the board and as a part of the investigation. “There is a substantial amount of money that comes in and not a dime has been used to improve or maintain the houses. there certainty appears to be a misappropriation of funds to put it nicely.”

Burch says they are in the early stages, but have requested subpoenas through the DA’s office for finacial records to help determine where the money went, but he says there certaintely are some things that don’t add up.

Nonetheless, residents are thankful someone is finally stepping in. “People on this board now, the sheriff’s office all of them are just a Godsend,” Blake said.

