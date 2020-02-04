RV City survives for 2020 Mardi Gras Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the past several years, every year has felt like it might be the last one for RV City. But the place has been resilient.

“You know Christmas comes around a couple of days but this is five weeks of family time so this is kind of our Christmas,” said Larisa Dixon from west Mobile. She showed me around the camper she’s in the middle of remodeling. She says as long as the city will let them do it, they’ll be in RV City.

“If you’ve ever done Mardi Gras at RV city you’ll never go back. It changes the whole outlook on Mardi Gras even if you don’t have an RV you can come and hang out with us,” said Dixon. Some of the biggest changes happened recently with more space between campers and no parking under the overpasses.

“The way they have it set up now, it’s a little bit more room it’s not as noisy and crowded,” said Bill Randall of Mobile.

LATEST STORIES: